The Leeton Greens under 16s were able to set the standards for the grades to come on grand final day at EW Moore Oval on Sunday.
It wasn't the best start for the Leeton side as they invited some early pressure from the Yenda side, but all the Blueheelers were able to get from it was a penalty goal knocked over by Toby Hams, which pleased Leeton coach, Shanon Bradbrook.
"It was a very slow start, and I thought for the first five to 10 minutes we were put on the back foot," he said.
"Error played a big part in that, but I was very happy to see them only come away with two points."
The Greens were able to hit back just after the 10-minute mark of the first half when Vula Wate was able to crash over after a loose carry from the Blueheelers.
A kick in behind then wasn't dealt with by the Yenda defence, and Ben Barnes made the most of it to score under the post and hand Leeton a 12-2 lead.
They continued to press home the advantage with their third try in the space of 10 minutes when Peter Moller found his way over the line to see Leeton head into the halftime break with a 16-point advantage.
The Greens made a slow start to the second half, and Yenda was able to make the most of a mistake from the kick-off as Ethem Isik got over to bring the game back to 12 points.
After a kick over the top bounced in favour of Leeton, Kyson Freer made the most of some indecision from the Yenda defence and was able to race away to restore the advantage with 17 minutes remaining.
RELATED
With 10 minutes left in the game, Leeton captain Matthew Chant was able to get over and all but wrap up the premiership.
Neither side was able to make a further impact on the scoreboard as Leeton picked up their first under 16s title since 2017 with a 30-6 victory.
For Bradbrook, it was a case of their hard work paying off, especially in defence.
"The boys trained all year for this moment, and the boys put it in today," he said.
"That (defence) was one of the big things we had been working on.
"We know everyone can score points, so we wanted to work hard on our defence, and that is what got us across the line today."
In what has been a strong season for Freer, he came away with the Joe Fabris medal for player of the match in the decider.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.