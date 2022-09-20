The Irrigator
Natalie Koke won the Dawn Beaumont Trophy at the 2022 Leeton Eisteddfod

September 20 2022 - 1:00am
Leeton's Dawn Beaumont-Stevens with trophy winner Natalie Koke. Picture by Vincent Dwyer

A SPECIAL trophy named in honour of a Leeton resident continues to recognise talented youngsters as part of the recent Leeton Eisteddfod.

