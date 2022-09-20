A CANCER diagnosis is a scary time for patients and their families, but for four decades Leeton's Can Assist has been more than a friendly shoulder to learn on.
The Leeton shire organisation is marking its 40th anniversary next month, recognising the countless hours of support offered, fundraisers held, assistance granted and much more.
The group specifically aids cancer patients who live in Leeton shire, providing vital access to their lifesaving treatments wherever that may be.
Leeton Can Assist president Sandra Watson said the community has always supported the organisation.
"From very small beginnings with a committee of four in 1982, the organisation has grown to 26 current members, with the support of the wider Leeton community, who run their own events and donate to Leeton Can Assist," she said.
"We are blessed with a very kind and generous community in Leeton.
"This has enabled us to help hundreds of cancer patients.
"The COVID pandemic was a great challenge to all charities, but we were very fortunate to be able to keep going with the community's help."
The wider Can Assist organisation has been operational since 1955 and now operates in more than 50 country towns across NSW.
These branches are operated by close to 2700 members, who are all volunteers from their respective communities.
The group will be holding a celebratory lunch on Saturday, October 15 2022 and has invited any interested residents to attend this function.
For more information or to RSVP contact Leeton Can Assist event co-ordinator, Judy McLean at mcleanj818@gmail.com.
