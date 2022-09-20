LEETON United president Rod Harrison is hopeful another grand final victory is just around the corner for the club's first grade side.
The long-serving president is all to aware just how much work it takes both on and off the field for a club to be successful.
Making a grand final is something every club and team strives for each season, but sometimes those appearances are rare.
Leeton United last won a first grade premiership in the COVID-affected year in 2020, before the finals series was called off during lockdown in 2021.
Harrison, like many others, has fond memories of that drought-breaking win, something that hadn't happened in 27 years for first grade.
Now they face the same task again on Sunday afternoon, facing off with fierce rivals in Hanwood, the team they toppled in the 2020 grand final.
"It was a very jubilant mood when we won to earn our place in the grand final," Harrison said.
"I think we all released a big sigh of relief in that last minute of the game when we scored (to defeat Lake Albert).
"Everyone is very excited and looking forward to the weekend. It's been a lot of hard work from a lot of people."
Harrison had some final words for the side before they run out against Hanwood on Sunday afternoon.
"We're definitely the underdog, Hanwood have been the benchmark all year," he said.
"I'd say to our team, don't change anything, play the way we have all season, compete hard and fairly and bring the trophy home."
Harrison said Leeton United also extended its congratulations to the Leeton Greens for their stunning four grand final wins on the weekend and hopes their luck will rub off on the Pascoe Cup side.
