Leeton residents warned of double demerit period

Double demerits are set to begin on September 21 until September 25, encompassing the National Day of Mourning and the beginning of the school holidays.
Double demerits are going to apply for all usual road offences, including speeding, using your mobile phone or failing to wear a motorcycle helmet. Police will be out in force across NSW and the nation, additionally focusing on drink-driving and drug use.
Police reminded drivers that school zones are still operating on September 21 and September 23, but not on the National Day of Mourning itself. 40 kilometre per hour zones will continue to be in effect between 8 and 9.30am, and between 2.30 to 4pm.
A spokesman from Griffith Police Station recently said that double-demerit periods and crackdowns like the recent Operation Fume weren't the only times that police were monitoring things closely.
"If you're (going to) drive with drugs in your system, police are out there conducting tests - not just for the operation, but always. There is a high chance you'll be caught," the spokesman said.
Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said that police were anticipating busier roads as people take advantage of the public holiday for a longer weekend and get in some travel.
He added that they would be keeping a watchful eye on regional roads.
"As always, our focus remains the safety of the community across the state, and we want everyone to reach their destinations safely and without tragedy," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"Our message is to take your time, drive to the weather conditions and respect other road users."
