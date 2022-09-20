Policeman Darryn Williams' good friend and workmate Sharon Wilson was killed on the job only months after she became a constable in 1988.
It was November 30, and the 20-year-old from Uralla was accidentally shot by a colleague's revolver in Leeton Police Station. She died hours later in Wagga Base Hospital.
"Sharon was a good mate of mine," Inspector Williams, who is based at Armidale, said.
"We were in the same subclass. She was the shooter, the marksman of the class; she won that award.
Inspector Williams is among about 2000 serving and retired police officers from across Australia who passed through coastal and remote towns and cities on motorbikes and patrol cars this week as part of the annual Wall To Wall Ride.
The ride is to remember police officers who have been killed on the job.
The riders made their way to a service at the Police Memorial in Canberra on Saturday.
About 150 officers from Queensland and NSW stopped for a couple of hours from 6am in Armidale on Thursday, milling about for light-hearted conversations, a hot breakfast of eggs, bacon and coffee and a raffle ticket draw.
Queensland Senior Sergeant Bradyn Murphy was among the squad on motorbikes that left the Roma Street Police Memorial in Brisbane about 10am on Wednesday before arriving in Armidale.
Senior Sergeant Murphy said he also has had friends and colleagues who have died in the line of duty, including Sergeant Dan Stiller who he trained to work as a motorcycle traffic cop.
Father-to-be Sergeant Stiller, 33, died in 2010 when a truck jackknifed and hit the motorcycle he was on, killing him instantly.
"It hits home a lot," Senior Sergeant Murphy said. "We do the same job, same duties.
"Sometimes it's just lucky that it's not you or one of the other colleagues."
Senior Sergeant Murphy has had his own share of close misses. In 2018 he was awarded a NSW bravery medal after being shot at by two carjackers following a high-speed chase that lasted several hours and crossed the Queensland and NSW borders.
At Tweed Heads, two shirtless crooks jumped out of the stolen vehicle they were in, firing shots at Murphy and two other officers as they pursued the pair on foot.
Bullets bounced off the road around them and whizzed past into cars along the M1, video footage remains on the internet.
"And it was about 18 years ago when I was on a motorbike and a car reversed hit me, dragging me up the road for about 10 metres," Sergeant Murphy said. "I was off work for about 12 months."
Assistant Commissioner Andrew Frick from Robina said officers go to work every day not knowing when their lives will be put in danger. "But we still step up and go," Assistant Commissioner Frick said.
Senior Sergeant Murphy rode a dedicated Wall to Wall bike they mark up every year with a new logo. There is also another for NSW and the AFP has a motorbike marked-up too.
Very few police events are complete without the regulatory show of paws. And that was the case with 12-month-old Lynx who will eventually go on to be a support dog for police officers experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
"So she'll come to places like this," her handler Brisbane Police Detective Sergeant Andrew Ayres said.
Detective Sergeant Ayres also runs the charity Blue Hope, providing mental health support for current and serving police.
"And when the boys are having a struggle they'll get a cuddle. That's gonna be her job."
"Police officers in eight hours can experience more trauma in one shift than most people do in their lifetime.
"The problem is when that is back to back to back and depression and anxiety starts to settle in, it's hard to come back from.
"We can't unsee the stuff that we do."
Inspector Williams said he can close his eyes and remember every fatal, suicide, shooting that he's ever been to.
"It's just the way that it is. But it's a job that I am passionate about and a job that I love.
"Most of the folks here are the same and they're here for the right reasons.
"It's when someone falls down in an organisation or someone gets killed. Like I say, it cuts pretty deep."
A hollowed out baton will also contain the names of police officers on a piece of paper who have been killed while working.
The annual Wall to Wall Ride of Remembrance started about 13 years ago in Australia, inspired by the US-version Ride for the Fallen.
