The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton cop Sharon Wilson remembered as part of police Wall to Wall Ride of Remembrance

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snr Sgt Bradyn Murphy stands beside the dedicated Wall to Wall motorbike he is riding as part of the Queensland police contingent. Picture by Rachel Gray

Policeman Darryn Williams' good friend and workmate Sharon Wilson was killed on the job only months after she became a constable in 1988.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.