Leeton Jockey Club hosting TAB race meeting on September 26

By Talia Pattison
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:57am, first published 4:00am
The Leeton Jockey Club will host a TAB race meeting on Monday, September 26 with residents encouraged to dress up and head track side.

ORGANISERS of Leeton's TAB race meeting are crossing their fingers wet weather won't impact their scheduled races event.

