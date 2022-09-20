ORGANISERS of Leeton's TAB race meeting are crossing their fingers wet weather won't impact their scheduled races event.
The seven-race program is set down for Monday, September 26 at the Leeton Jockey Club, with $200,000 in prizemoney on offer.
Quality fields are expected for the meeting and, following the cancellation of the Leeton Cup earlier this year due to wet weather, organisers are hopeful mother nature is on their side this time around.
The event is free for all residents to attend, with Leeton Jockey Club president Grant Fitzsimon encouraging people to dress in their races best and enjoy a Monday afternoon by the track.
There will be activities and entertainment for the kids, which is good timing considering Monday also marks the first official day of the school holidays.
"Bring the kids down and spend a day at the races," Fitzsimon said.
"We'll have all of the usual facilities operating so there will be something for everyone.
"It's a pretty big meeting for us, having the $200,000 in prize money is fantastic.
"It should be a great afternoon for everyone."
A bar, canteen and TAB will be operational throughout the day and there will be no charge through the gate.
The track is also in good condition ahead of the event.
Fitzsimon was hopeful predicted rain wouldn't have too much of an impact.
"The track is looking really good, maybe a bit soft from the weather we've had over the last couple of months, but it's in good condition," he said.
The Lions train and face painting are among some of the things on offer for kids on the day.
