A SHOWDOWN for the ages awaits Leeton United in their first grade grand final this weekend against Hanwood Football Club.
For years upon years the rivalry between Leeton and Hanwood has developed between the near-neighbours.
It reached boiling point early on this season, but all attention is now firmly focused on Sunday afternoon's grand final decider between the two teams.
Hanwood goes is as the favourite, having not lost a match for the past two seasons.
Leeton United are the underdog, but are technically still the reigning premiers after defeating Hanwood in 2020 and the finals series not going ahead last year due to COVID rules at the time.
All of this comes to a head for the premiership match where Leeton United will be fielding its strongest team of the season.
RELATED COVERAGE:
A squad has been selected, with the side bolstered by the return of Bailey Carlos, the competition's current leading goal-scorer for the season.
Carlos, together with Adam Raso and Henri Gardner will make for a dangerous mix on the day.
"We haven't had the three of them all on the pitch at the same time once this season," co-coach Rhys Jones said.
"In saying that, we've spoken to all of the players and everyone knows their job and what they need to contribute.
"Having Bailey in the team is a massive boost for us. I think the midfield is key this weekend.
"Hanwood are strong all over the park.
"I think it will come down to whoever handles the occasion better and hopefully that is us."
Leeton United have only lost two matches all season, finishing the home and away season in third. They've battled injuries and player availability all year, but are now prepped and ready to fire on Sunday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jones and co-coach Ross Morgan will be urging their players to leave nothing in the tank as they once again seek premiership glory.
"Hopefully that grand final experience some of the boys have from 2020 will work in our favour ... it's a big game for the club, there's a lot of hard work behind the scenes from many people that gets us to this point," Jones said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.