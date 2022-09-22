The Irrigator
Subscriber

Spring weather has been at its ever-changing best in Leeton shire

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated September 22 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tale of two spring days in Leeton shire - heavy rain on Wednesday, September 21 and sunny skies on Thursday, September 22. Pictures by Talia Pattison

SPRING weather has been at its moody best this week in Leeton shire, with bright sunny days quickly changing to pouring rain in a matter of 24 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.