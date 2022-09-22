SPRING weather has been at its moody best this week in Leeton shire, with bright sunny days quickly changing to pouring rain in a matter of 24 hours.
After another cold and miserable spring weekend, residents awoke to bright, sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday's temperature was still on the cool scale, reaching a high of 16.7 degrees before Tuesday had spring in full bloom when the blue skies continued and a top of 20.4 degrees was reached.
However, a change was coming yet again and Wednesday brought dreary skies early in the morning before heavy rain started to fall around 7.30am.
All up 14.4mm of rain was recorded, ensuring the wet grounds and puddles around town continue to be topped up and not afforded the chance to dry out.
Blue skies and sunshine greeted residents once again in a swing back to spring weather on the morning of the public holiday to mark the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The forecast for the next week is also looking more spring-like for Leeton shire residents on several days next week, but more rain could possibly fall as well.
Friday, September 23: Forecast maximum of 21 degrees. Partly cloudy. High chance of showers in the east, medium chance elsewhere.
Saturday, September 24: Forecast maximum of 18 degrees. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of shower in the south east, near zero chance elsewhere.
Sunday, September 25: Forecast maximum of 20 degrees. Mostly sunny.
Monday, September 26:Forecast maximum of 22 degrees. Thirty per cent chance of one to five millimetres of rain.
Tuesday, September 27: Forecast maximum of 17 degrees. An 80 per cent chance of five to 10 millimetres of rain.
Wednesday, September 28: Forecast maximum of 18 degrees. Partly cloudy.
Thursday, September 29: Forecast maximum of 19 degrees. Eight degrees overnight. Little chance of rain.
