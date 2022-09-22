The stage is set for a mouth-watering clash between two old enemies this weekend when Leeton United face off with Hanwood in the penultimate game of the year.
The two sides will go head-to-head on Sunday in the first grade, Pascoe Cup grand final.
There's no doubting there is no love lost between the two clubs, with a rivalry that has years behind it.
United have had an outstanding season leading up the grand final, losing just two matches in 2022.
There have been a couple of draws in the mix, but United has also had to deal with several injuries and players being unavailable throughout the competition, meaning it has been difficult to field a consistent side each week.
However, the squad selected ahead of the Pascoe Cup final is a strong one, with the club confident they can again hold the trophy aloft at the end of the match.
In the lead up to the grand final take a look at the first grade squad who are preparing for the premiership decider and see how their season progressed in 2022.
Round one: Leeton United d Tolland 0
Round two: Leeton United 1 drew Lake Albert 1
Round three: (Rescheduled, later played on June 11) Leeton United 10 d Cootamundra 1
Round four: Leeton United 6 d Tumut 0
Round five: Leeton United 3 d Wagga United 0
Round six: Leeton United 3 drew South Wagga 3
Round seven: Leeton United 5 d Henwood Park 0
Round eight: Leeton United 2 d Young 1
Round nine: Leeton United v Hanwood. Points shared between the two sides after the match was abandoned following a serious injury to a Hanwood player. Fines and suspensions handed out to both clubs.
Round 10: Leeton United 10 d Tolland 2
Round 11: Lake Albert 4 d Leeton 2
Round 12: Leeton United 8 d Cootamundra 0
Round 13: Leeton United 3 Tumut 1
Round 14: Leeton United 8 d Henwood Park 0
Round 15: Match between Leeton United and Wagga United washed out. Round cancelled.
Round 16: Leeton United 1 drew South Wagga 1
Round 17: Young 6 d Leeton United 2
Round 18: Leeton United 1 drew Hanwood 1
Finals round one: Leeton United 1 d South Wagga 0
Finals round two: Leeton United 1 d Lake Albert 0
Grand final: Leeton United v Hanwood
