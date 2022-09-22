The Irrigator
Leeton United recorded just two losses in the Pascoe Cup home and away season in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
Leeton United has enjoyed a solid season so far, with the grand final the last match standing in their way of recording football excellence in 2022. Pictures by Pete Broady

The stage is set for a mouth-watering clash between two old enemies this weekend when Leeton United face off with Hanwood in the penultimate game of the year.

