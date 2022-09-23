LEETON and District Bowling Club's grade four pennant team have claimed a significant victory.
The grade four pennant team players - Dot Semmler, Janet Bell, Denise Naylor, Lorraine Messner, Elaine Sullivan, Jean Leighton, Hilary Chambers and Faye Harris - won the district pennants competition with 32 points.
They will now travel to Condobolin to play in the regional playoffs on October 8 and 9.
Ten players had a game of social bowls last Thursday.
Patti Wakeman, Hilary Chambers and Lorraine Messner were the drawn winners after defeating Dot Semmler, Janet Bell and Jan Fitzpatrick 15-7.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wakeman's team lost the first end, but won the next eight giving them a 14-3 lead.
After winning the next five ends, Semmler's team started to close the gap, but time ran out.
Playing a game of pairs, Elaine Sullivan and Dian Colyer defeated Lorraine Mullins, who also scored a resting toucher, and Faye Harris 24-15.
Sullivan's team had a head start after scoring five on the second end.
Mullins' team fought back and came within three, but Sullivan's team scored another five giving them a sure win.
****
AS ALWAYS, the Leeton and District Bowling Club welcomes any community members wishing to take the sport up to head along and ask for more information.
Both the men's and women's clubs are always looking for new members.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.