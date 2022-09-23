The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton and District ladies heading to the pennants play offs in October 2022

By Lorraine Messner
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Bell and Hilary Chambers counting the winning shots. Picture supplied

LEETON and District Bowling Club's grade four pennant team have claimed a significant victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.