A reunion of Leeton High School students who graduated year 10 in 1970 and year 12 in 1972 has been declared a success

By Talia Pattison
September 23 2022 - 4:00am
The reunion for Leeton High School students was well attended recently. Picture supplied

A TRIP down memory lane through faces, places and the halls of Leeton High School was the order of a special reunion.

