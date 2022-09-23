A TRIP down memory lane through faces, places and the halls of Leeton High School was the order of a special reunion.
Held over two days on September 16 and 17, the school reunion marked 50 years since the year 12 class of 1972 graduated and 52 years since the year 10 class of 1970 bid their farewells.
The reunion was organised by several former classmates, including Leanne Wallace and her husband Garry.
The pair met during their school days at Leeton High before going on to marry.
Now living in Sydney, they still have family members in Leeton and enjoy coming back to town when they can.
The reunion itself was an opportunity for them and many other class members from those years to return to Leeton, catch up and remember their time at the high school.
Highlights of the weekend included a return back to the school for a tour of the current facility, a reunion dinner at the Historic Hydro and a brunch at the Whitton Malt House.
"It was great to go back to the school," Mrs Wallace said.
"We met the incoming school captains and prefects for next year while we were there.
"There was still some things that were the same, but there are many more buildings there now."
Organisers said staff and students were all very accommodating and welcoming during the tour.
Now that COVID rules have been scrapped, reunions and events have been coming back with a bang as everyone looks to get out and about again, catching up with people in person once again.
This reunion had originally been set down for last year but was cancelled as a result of those COVID rules.
Mrs Wallace said the reunion just held for her year group had been a great success.
"It was nice to catch up and reminisce on old times," she said.
"We had about 50 people attend the main dinner, which was great."
