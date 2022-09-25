Group Nine have continued their recent dominance in the Kelly Cup with a resounding victory over Group 20 at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
It was an imposing start from Group Nine who were able to make the most of a mistake from the home side to score the first points of the afternoon.
The tries started to rain from that point as Group Nine started to run away with the game as off the back of two scrums, they extended the lead out to 18, which included an 80-metre break from James Stewart.
The game was all but put to bed before halftime as after a try to Charlie Barton the Group Nine side led 34-0 at the break.
The second half started the way the first half ended as Jock Ward crossed, and he was followed over quickly by Lachlan Bristow.
Group 20 were their own worst enemies at times, and coach Hayden Philp knew it.
"I think the first two times we had possession, we dropped it on the first or second tackle," he said.
"It is a good learning curve for some of the younger blokes who haven't played this kind of footy before, and full credit to those boys who put their hands up to play.
"There were a lot of boys who pulled out, and we gave the chances to the young fellas."
RELATED
The scoring slowed down in the second half, and it was Group 20 who were able to break their duck midway through the second half.
It was the first attack with clear direction, and Stephen Broome was on hand to get over the line for the Razorbacks to make it 46-6.
The reprieve was short-lived for Group 20 as Stewart scored his second of the afternoon to see the Kelly Cup heading back to Group Nine.
Philp felt it was the dominance at the breakdown that was the deciding factor.
"They were controlling the ruck, and you could tell that they have been practising that for their two sessions," he said.
"That set the platform for their speed, and they are a quality side, and they were able to work off the back of that."
It continues the streak from Group Nine, which stretches 14 years when Group 20 last won the Kelly Cup in 2008.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.