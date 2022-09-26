IN LAST week's Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition Maanu Alexander and Brendon Looby fought out the match-of-the-week.
Alexander, who is playing left handed due to an injury, is adapting quickly and triumphed 13-15, 15-11, 15-13, 8-15, 15-13.
On Monday, Trev Whitby won the fifth game 15-13 to edge out Tony Naimo and Antoinette Taylor defeated Simone Bruno 3-2. Adele Thompson beat Raith Henman 3-1 and Isabel Thompson won the fourth game 16-14 to overcome Benji Roden.
Katie McAliece lost the first game to Naomi Rawle, but then took control to win 3-1.
Victories in four games also went to Jackson Bullivant over Cadell Thompson, Nick Croucamp against Anthony Iannelli and Ian Draper over Brianna Gary-Mills.
Other winners were Cooper Boardman, Justin Mortlock, Carol Davidson and Jack Miller. In Tuesday's competition, Lizette Taylor-Gown won the fifth game 16-14 to down Harry Askew and David Cross finished strongly to win in five against Zac Fairweather.
Col Thompson beat Adrian Sheldrick 3-1 and Kathryn Bechaz downed Ryan Mahalm by the same margin.
John Saddler won a close match against Erin Draper when he claimed the fourth game 15-13 and Finley Sales won in four against Evan Hookway.
Victories were also recorded by Jack Oo, Madeleine Glenn, Chris Newman, Alec Tait and Jacob Mills.
Little separated Kian Henman and Charmaine Lee on Thursday with Henman claiming victory in five. Brodie Lashbrook's matches have all gone to five games in this competition and on this occasion he outlasted Angelo Fiumara. Nicole Onwuekwe edged out Walter Asmus.
Zac Fairweather won the fourth game 18-16 to clinch a tight contest against Garry Walker and Nick Croucamp and Anthony Iannelli showed great court coverage in their match. Croucamp won, claiming victory by taking a long fourth game 20-18.
Victories in four games went to Declan Ryan over Brian O'Leary, Sean Ryan against Bryan Shepley and Simone Bruno over Isabel Thompson. Will Nardi, Maanu Alexander, Alayna Croucamp and James Kelly also won.
