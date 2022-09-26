LEETON SunRice Festival Ambassador 2022, Katelyn Mills, is living this honour with pride.
In July, Miss Mills, who is the youngest branch member of the Royal Far West (RFW), travelled to Drummond House in Manly where she was invited to speak at the RFW branch member conference.
This was a wonderful opportunity to network with other members, to discuss fundraising ideas and to learn about the allocation of monies raised.
Currently there are 17 branches with 350 branch members who successfully raised just over $200,000.
This money goes toward funding paediatric development programs (PDP) for at risk rural Australian children.
The PDP is a comprehensive and intense diagnostic assessment and treatment program for children with complex behavioural or developmental issues.
The work done at the RFW is committed to improve the quality of children's lives.
Miss Mills has seen the positive impact the RFW has had for members of her family in providing them services that they could not access locally.
Speaking at the conference, she gave recognition to Leeton, a generous community, that enabled her to raise $15,500 for this worthy cause.
"The people are kind, inspiring and very passionate about our small corner of the world," Miss Mills said.
"It is a wonderful place to live. I am extremely grateful for Leeton and it will forever hold a very special place in my heart."
Miss Mills addressed the challenges and rewards of volunteering your time to help others.
She believes activating support and generosity by simply giving small moments of your time makes a world of difference.
Residents wanting to find out more information about RFW should visit royalfarwest.org.au.
