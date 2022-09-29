The Irrigator

Elizabeth Habermann
By Elizabeth Habermann
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:18am, first published September 29 2022 - 9:00pm
The Amato Real Estate team includes (top to bottom, left to right) Gino Amato, Joe Amato, Julie Valenzisi, Lindsay Bambrick, Melissa Amato, Anthony Catterson and Claire Amato. Pictures supplied

The real estate industry might have looked completely different 100 years ago but Amato Real Estate owner Gino Amato believes the basic principle remains the same: connecting buyers with property.

