The real estate industry might have looked completely different 100 years ago but Amato Real Estate owner Gino Amato believes the basic principle remains the same: connecting buyers with property.
And that's exactly what today's team at Amato Real Estate do.
Working across three departments; sales, property management and Housing NSW property management the team deliver results for their clients.
Owner, Gino Amato works across all areas supporting the team. Supporting him from the background is his wife, Rosanna.
"She is not technically part of the business but she is indirectly a huge part," Gino said.
"She works very hard and diligently to keep things running smoothly."
Heading up sales is Julie Valenzisi who has been with the business for six years.
The property management team is led by property manager Lindsay Bambrick who has 16 years experience in real estate and has been with Amato Real Estate for the past three years.
Assistant property managers include Melissa Amato (Gino's cousin) and Anthony Catterson who are both new to the team.
Looking after Housing NSW property management administration is Renee Shirdon who has been with the business for the past 25 years.
Gino and his brother, Joe, who is semi-retired support Renee in this role.
The final member of the team is Gino's daughter Claire who is a "jack of all trades."
"She is the creative one, she puts together our window displays, supports property management and sales and looks after administration," Gino said.
She works very hard and diligently to keep things running smoothly- Amato Real Estate owner Gino Amato
The current team is relatively new with previous team members generally staying for 10 to 15 years.
"We look for longevity in the team," Gino said.
Gino hopes this longevity will translate through to the business with hopes one of his three children will eventually take over.
"Hopefully, down the track, at least one of the kids will move the business forward," Gino said.
"But there's no pushing, it's only if they want to. It's a pipe dream for me.
"Hopefully the business reaches 150 years, 200 years and maybe more. I won't be here to see it but I hope it's still here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.