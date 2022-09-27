A SEASON of ups and downs was marked by the Leeton Phantoms, with their top players crowned for the year.
The club held its presentation night recently, with Emily Wright claiming the best and fairest honour for the Dianas and Josh Madden taking the gong for the men's.
It was a tough year for the Phantoms, who started the season with a full contingent of sides, but was forced to pull the plug in their first grade team as the rounds wore on.
This was due to a number of factors, but mainly player availability and a lack of depth across the board.
Club president Ian Pascoe said it hadn't been an ideal year, but it was the cards the club was dealt.
"It was definitely a shame we had to pull out of the first grade competition," he said.
"However, we were proud to still have our second grade side and Dianas still playing and competing well, particularly in their last few rounds.
"It was a year of ups and downs, so it was good to celebrate the successes we did have.
"We're hopeful of a better season next year. There's a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes."
The club will be hosting the second round of the Southern Inland sevens series on October 8 at the Leeton Town Ovals, with Pascoe encouraging anyone with an interest in rugby to head along and see the sides in action.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Phantoms will be fielding both a men's side and women's side in this competition, which started with round one on September 24 in Wagga.
The club is also preparing to host its annual general meeting on October 16 from 4pm at the Wade Hotel.
Pascoe was hopeful of seeing new faces head along to ensure the Phantoms can move forward into the future with a strong executive behind them.
Best and fairest: Emily Wright and Josh Madden.
Rookie of the year: Todd Wilson.
Most improved: Claire Strachan and Eugene Kohere.
Coaches award: Amanda Rourke and Adriu Tagilala.
Nakubuwai Trophy - best junior in first senior year: Callum Dunn.
Jess Murphy - women's players' player: Emily Wright.
Iron maiden/iron man: Amie Fazekas and Wah Paw.
Phantom Key: Deni Drovers.
Clubperson of the year: Macca McPhee.
