MURRAY MP Helen Dalton says "toxic behaviour" is running rife in state parliament and little is being done to address it.
Mrs Dalton and her former colleague, Robert Borsak, leader of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, have been embroiled in a media storm this week following allegations of threats made in the Upper House.
The incident in question is said to have took place last week at the end of a heated debate on floodplain harvesting regulations where Mrs Dalton said she was subjected to several "personal attacks" by One Nation's Mark Latham. It was then Mr Borsak was allegedly recorded in the chamber saying the chair Chris Rath, "should have gotten up and clocked her".
However, the official Hansard record didn't pick up on the exchange, but it can allegedly be heard on a video of proceedings.
"Regardless of who the comment was directed at, I find it unacceptable we have an elected member of parliament encouraging violence against women, especially regarding all of the recent reports of this type of toxic behaviour in parliament," Mrs Dalton said.
"It is also extremely disheartening to have these people still roaming the halls of parliament, with such appalling attitudes against women."
The accusations of "toxic behaviour" by Mrs Dalton follow on from the recent release of the Independent Review of Bullying, Sexual Harassment and Sexual Misconduct in NSW Parliamentary Workplaces 2022.
This report outlined several cases of the above behaviour taking place, resulting in both major parties promising to do better. It also identified one in three staff had experienced bullying or sexual harassment in the past five years.
"I am a member of (Premier Dominic) Perrottet's parliamentary executive group, tasked with responding to the Broderick report," Mrs Dalton said.
"It was extremely disappointing to sit in our first meeting and listen to Borsak and Latham scuttle the meeting and reject the report.
"In light of their recent comments, I call for them both to be removed from the group because I believe they are part of the problem."
Mrs Dalton left the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party earlier this year to become an independent MP.
Mr Borsak was contacted by The Irrigator for comment, but he declined.
A state election is set down for NSW in March.
