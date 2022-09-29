LEETON'S cancer patients will benefit greatly after news radiotherapy treatment in Griffith will soon be bulk-billed, according to the town's Can Assist branch.
The radiotherapy centre in Griffith, which is expected to open in March next year, will be entirely bulk-billed after months of debate and lobbying from dedicated groups.
The NSW government recently announced public patients would not be out-of-pocket when the radiotherapy service arrives, having come to an agreement with the private operators of the facility.
Leeton Can Assist president Sandra Watson said the news was welcome relief for many patients, not just when it comes to the bulk-billing service, but the fact the treatment will be available closer to home.
"It's definitely good news for Leeton patients ... some of them actually baulk at getting radiotherapy if they know they have to pay or they go to Albury, which is a greater distance," she said.
"Then they have to have accommodation, fuel, all of those kinds of things.
"This will be just fantastic for Leeton patients at a time when they are going through something that is really tough."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said it would ensure all can access the facility.
"We know cost and availability of cancer services for people in Griffith and surrounding communities has been a long-standing concern, so it is great to be able to share we have been working hard to resolve this issue and now have a positive outcome," she said.
Mrs Watson said having the service 40 minutes down the road would hopefully cut down on the mental load for cancer patients in Leeton.
"There's been a big improvement in services for cancer patients in regional areas like ours, so hopefully that is something that will continue," she said.
"A diagnosis and treatment is hard, let alone having to travel big distances for it, so having these services close by is essential."
