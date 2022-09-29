The Irrigator

Leeton cancer patients will be able to access bulk-billing for radiotherapy in Griffith when new centre opens next year

By Talia Pattison
September 29 2022 - 4:00am
Riverina Cancer Care chairman Tony Noun, Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, councillor Simon Croce, and Riverina Cancer Care managing director Damien Williams. Picture by Monty Jacka

LEETON'S cancer patients will benefit greatly after news radiotherapy treatment in Griffith will soon be bulk-billed, according to the town's Can Assist branch.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

