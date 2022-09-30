NINE players enjoyed a game of social bowls in perfect spring weather on Thursday.
Playing a game of triples, with Joan Arnold as double lead, Lorraine Mullins, Lorraine Messner and Arnold were the drawn winners after defeating Dot Semmler, Jean Leighton and Arnold.
Semmler's team were two shots in front when Mullins' team gained the upper hand after winning the next six ends.
As there were only three more ends to be played, Mullins' team took out the game 13-8.
A game of pairs was also played between Janet Bell and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Patti Wakeman and Dian Colyer.
Bell's team were slow to get started and were 10 shots down on the 12th end.
Not to be beaten, they turned things around by winning 12 shots to Wakeman's one, over the next six ends, winning the game 20-19.
Social bowls is open to any new or returning players at the L&D.
