HOW exciting is it to have the Leeton Show back on this year?
After two years of cancellations, it is so good to see our community having events to look forward to.
Our team at the Leeton Veterinary Hospital have been busy planning our contribution to this community event.
Yes, the animal nursery is back.
We have reached out to our contacts and have sourced a great variety of baby animals to showcase to everyone.
Now, we don't want to count our chickens before they hatch, but we might have a few of them there this year for cuddles with the kids.
Though our team have been organising the animal nursery, it is nothing compared to the organisation from the committee that organise our agricultural show.
So much organisation goes into these community events.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There are tireless volunteers that give up so much of their own time, not just over the weekend of the show, but for months before as well.
It's not just the admission of displays from locals showing their handicrafts or the judging of the Young Woman competition.
It's the organisation of exhibitors from around the state, sideshow alley and the fireworks.
It's the cleaning up of the showgrounds and halls before the show and the cleaning again of the grounds after the event.
Not to mention donations from local businesses in their time, goods, services and financial contributions.
These wonderful humans are so dedicated and passionate about delivering a wonderful event.
They deserve a huge round of applause and a grateful thank-you from everybody.
So, thank you to everyone involved in the making of the Leeton Show.
You have done an amazing job.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.