It had been a long time coming but for the first time since 2019, Group 20 were able to properly award premierships in 2022.
The DPC Roosters looked to be odds on favorites to take out the silverware for effectively the second time in a row, with no premierships awarded in 2020 or 2021, with the front runners from 2021 in Leeton and the Black and Whites still there or thereabouts.
Having not been able to get any points off the Roosters in the regular season, Leeton were able to defeat them twice in three weeks to come away with the premiership which is their first in the top grade since 2007.
It was a strong return for the Greens who took four of the possible five premierships on grand final day.
It will be of no surprise for readers to see the 2022 The Irrigator's Group 20 team of the year as selected by sports journalist Liam Warren to see the side dominated by players from both the Greens and DPC Roosters.
Check out the team below.
The Leeton Greens fullback had one of his strongest seasons in first grade yet. When he missed games in the middle of the season through injury the hole he left in the side was noticeable. One of the safest under the high ball and will make a strong return if given the space to break clear.
The Leeton winger made a strong return for his club this season. The Leeton junior played a huge role in ending a 15-year wait for a first grade premiership with a four-try performance in the grand final. He was key to the Greens success throughout the season finishing with 17 tries for the season which is a strong return given he missed a number of games through injury.
After changing clubs for the 2022 season after moving to DPC from the Black and Whites, the winger had another strong season out wide and his combination with Jonathon Sila proved a key to success for the Roosters. While his impact in the finals series was less than probably expected he did help the Roosters finished the regular season in first place.
The big bodies centre went up another level in 2022 as captain of the Waratahs. He proved difficult for defenses to stop if he was able to get a charge at the line. A dominant force that scored 27 tries which was eight more than his nearest competitor.
Continued his partnership with Peato on the edge for the Roosters and the big body was once again difficult to stop if he gets up to full speed. While he only scored 11 tries this season, he played a role in a number of tries for his teammates.
Veivers has been somewhat of the miracle man of Group 20. After suffering a serious injury during a farming accident, even the Roosters playmaker didn't know if he would be able to play football again. He defied his own expectation to play a huge role in the Roosters side making the grand final with his strong kicking and passing game. Can kick a conversion from basically anywhere on the field and it shows as he came home fourth in the point scoring in first grade.
Was then Greens spearhead when he was able to take the field this season in a year that was dogged by injury. Was the go-to playmaker in the grand final with a number of try assists with his kicking and passing game and after a strong first season at the club went from strength to strength in his second at the Leeton club. Finished as the second top point scorer in first grade with 146 points which is a solid return for a player who missed large parts of the season
The smiling assassin of the Group 20 competition. Latu is one of the most consistent performers in the competition regardless of where the Blueheelers find themselves. It was a rebuild year for the club but Latu had yet another solid season in the front row. He is an 80 minute prop who will work hard from the first whistle until the final siren and is the go to for any forward mometum from the Yenda side.
One of the recruits of the season for the Roosters. He was the leader in the forward pack, alongside coach Ben Jeffery, and made quite the impact in his first season at the club. A hamstring issue hampered his efforts in the grand final but he was still able to get through a mountain of work. Will be one clubs will be taking not of next season if he stays at the club.
If you look up tries from dummy half you will find a picture of Barnes. The young hooker has continued to grow as one of the best in the competition and knows how to find his way over the line from what looks nearly impossible to get the ball down. He finished the season as the second top try scorer in the competition with 19 and the vast majority of those would have been from darts from dummy half.
The Black and Whites co-coach had yet another strong season in the forwards and was one of his side's most consistent performers, helping his young side finish in thrid place and reached the preliminary final. Lavaka will get through a mountain of work and will spend most of the game on the park working hard in defence and attack. Lavaka is a good barometer to how his side will perform because if he is at the top of his game it will be the Black and Whites who will come out on top.
One of the young up-and-coming forwards at the Panthers. In strong signs for the future Naashon has continued to improve in his second full season in the first grade set up. One of those forwards who can make an impact whether he is starting or coming off the bench and will make strong metres throughout the game.
What more can be said about the Leeton coach. He has blasted away the competition since coming to the Greens from Temora in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength each season. Arguably one of the best players in the competition, Philp became the first player to win three straight Ray Thorpe Medals this season which is an amazing strike rate given he has only been in the competition for three seasons. He is a forward who doesn't stop working whether in defence or attack and his determination helped Leeton end their 15-year wait for a first grade premiership.
As a replacement hooker, you can't ask for much better than Ben Jeffery. The Roosters coach came within touching distance of seeing his side become back to back premiers. He is one of the experienced heads in the side and leads from the front. Has a keen eye to spot a hole in defence and knows how to make quick metres out of dummy half.
The powerful front rower knows how to make plenty of metres and has the power in his legs to take defences with him. Is the one that the Panthers look to from kick offs and it is easy to see why. As a forward to come off the bench he would make for a great impact player coming into face tiring defenses who would struggle to stop him.
A playmaker who was one of the Waratahs best this season. Having made the move across from cross-town rivals the Black and Whites, Cooper made the halfback position his own and helped keep the Waratahs amazing streak of reaching finals alive, a feat which seemed unlikely at the start of the year given the relative inexperience of the side. Cooper's kicking game is one of the best in the group.
The joint winner of the Ray Thorpe medal and it is clear to see why. Having made the move from the halves into the forward pack, Jones was one of the competition's best as he helped the young Mallee Men side to reach finals.
