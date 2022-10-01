What more can be said about the Leeton coach. He has blasted away the competition since coming to the Greens from Temora in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength each season. Arguably one of the best players in the competition, Philp became the first player to win three straight Ray Thorpe Medals this season which is an amazing strike rate given he has only been in the competition for three seasons. He is a forward who doesn't stop working whether in defence or attack and his determination helped Leeton end their 15-year wait for a first grade premiership.