The Irrigator

Jack Oo, Christopher Newman game 'the match of the week'

October 3 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry Walker digs the ball out of the back corner with Angelo Fiumara watching on. Photo contributed

Week four of the spring competition and 'match of the week' went to Jack Oo and Christopher Newman, Jack winning 12-15,15-12,10-15,17-15,15-13. Monday saw Isabel Thompson defeat Natalie Fiumara 15-13,6-15,15-5,17-15. Katie McAliece got her side back on track by defeating Raith Henman 15-9,15-10,12-15,16-14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.