Cats defeated the Dockers on Thursday night, Brian O'Leary, Will Nardi and Kian Henman winning for the Cats. Angelo Fiumara won for the Dockers in a tight contest against Garry Walker, Fiumara winning 15-12,11-15,15-11,9-15,15-10. Magpies won on points against the Demons. Bryan Shepley and James Kelly winning for the Demons while Zac Fairweather and Charmaine Lee won for the Magpies. The Lions conquered the Swans, Alayna Croucamp and Will Knight winning for the Lions.