Week four of the spring competition and 'match of the week' went to Jack Oo and Christopher Newman, Jack winning 12-15,15-12,10-15,17-15,15-13. Monday saw Isabel Thompson defeat Natalie Fiumara 15-13,6-15,15-5,17-15. Katie McAliece got her side back on track by defeating Raith Henman 15-9,15-10,12-15,16-14.
Cooper Boardman had a solid win over Tony Naimo to seal the win for Jets. Alec Tait and Simone Bruno played a great match, Tait fighting back to win 12-15,9-15,19-17,15-11,19-17. Adele Thompson defeated Miranda Tait 3-1 and Jacob Harrison outlasted Kris Centofanti to win 3-2 with team Wanderers winning. The Phoenixes had a narrow win against the Glories. Jackson Bullivant and Jack Miller recording solid wins. Ian Draper defeated Carol Davidson 15-9,12-15,7-15,17-15,15-10. Anthony Iannelli fought back to defeat Will Rawle 8-15,11-15,15-9,15-11,15-13.
Tuesday night saw the Bullets make a clean sweep against the Wildcats. Col Thompson, John Saddler, Jack Oo and Cadell Thompson all winning. The Breakers defeated the Taipans, Erin Draper and Madeleine Glenn winning comfortably. Adrian Sheldrick had to work harder for his win against David Cross, Sheldrick winning 15-12,8-15,15-12,12-15,15-8.
Maanu Alexander was the sole winner for the Taipans, he defeated Will Knight 15-11,12-15,15-11,12-15,16-14. Jackjumpers narrowly defeated the Kings. Zac Fairweather defeated Ryan Mahalm 12-15,9-15,18-16,15-11,15-10 and Riley Philpott defeated Brendan Looby 17-15,6-15,11-15,15-4,19-17.
Cats defeated the Dockers on Thursday night, Brian O'Leary, Will Nardi and Kian Henman winning for the Cats. Angelo Fiumara won for the Dockers in a tight contest against Garry Walker, Fiumara winning 15-12,11-15,15-11,9-15,15-10. Magpies won on points against the Demons. Bryan Shepley and James Kelly winning for the Demons while Zac Fairweather and Charmaine Lee won for the Magpies. The Lions conquered the Swans, Alayna Croucamp and Will Knight winning for the Lions.
Walter Asmus had to fight hard for his win against Jackson Bullivant, Asmus winning 14-16,15-9,15-17,15-9,15-11. Nic Croucamp pushed Sean Ryan to breaking point to claim his win.
