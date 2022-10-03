The Irrigator
Court

Jakobie Prior sentenced to jail for leading police on pursuit and driving his car into a police car

By The Irrigator
October 3 2022 - 5:00am
Griffith Local Court.

Leading police in a pursuit and then ramming a police car has led to a man being jailed for up to three years.

