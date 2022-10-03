Leeton's tradition lives on Advertising Feature

View + 2 Photos

It's been three years since the beloved event has run, however Leeton's Show will finally go on this year.



Leeton Show Society's president, Bill Aliendi, and secretary, Janne Skewes, are feeling the weight of momentum as the October weekend approaches.

"It's going to be jam packed!" Ms Skewes enthused.

The best thing for the committee is "bringing the community back together again".



Certainly a special year, the committee wants the entire community to come out and have fun together, and has made sure the fun is accessible for everyone.

"We have reduced admission prices to give all our supporters something to appreciate," Mr Aliendi said.

Many events will also be free, and with a whole range of new things on offer, people of all ages will find something to entertain. With food ranging from Turkish to Thai, full stomachs and happy hearts will abound.



Ms Skewes was thrilled to see the farmer's challenge back this year, and said entries were still open for those looking to test their mettle.



You don't have to be a farmer, and both the senior and junior sections will have groups of four, each with at least one woman, to tackle the obstacle. With a $400 cash prize, contenders have plenty of incentive.

She said it was also the first year market stalls had been included in the show.

"So the hobbyists around the area have been invited free of charge to put a stall up and sell their wares," she said.

That offer had also been extended to not-for-profit groups, who've been invited to set up a stall to promote their work and hopefully recruit a few members.

New infrastructure - like the magnificent grandstand and function room, and the Rotary Club of Leeton Pavilion - will be put to use in the show for the first time, offering plenty of viewing room for the fireworks and varied ring events.

More exhibition space for new exhibitors will also prove valuable, with entries flowing in for the range of competitions.

Mr Aliendi said it was hard to believe it had been a whole three years since the last event.

"Our 2020 and 2021 shows were unfortunately cancelled at the last breath due to the COVID-19, which unfortunately is still causing a great deal of concern," he said.

And while they were lucky to proceed with the Miss Showgirl in 2021, this year's entrants will be treated to the full dinner and crowning ceremony.

"My committee has worked tirelessly to ensure that we deliver a wonderful spectacle," Mr Aliendi said.

Mr Aliendi said the committee has been working tirelessly behind the scenes for three years, and has stuck together through thick and thin to make sure the show tradition continues.

"Once again, we have wonderful support and sponsorship from our very generous Leeton Businesses," he added.



"We encourage everyone to get behind our Leeton Show, put in plenty of exhibits and make it the success it should be."

Show-stopping event line up



The Show Society is thrilled to bring together a lot of new and familiar events to celebrate the grand return of the much-loved events on October 7 and 8.

New additions include the Australian All Star Wrestlers, Hawksbury Working Kelpie Show, Sean Murphy Comedian and John's Awareness Reptile Show.

The gates will be thrown wide open up at 3pm on Friday.

Pavilions will then open, and people will be able to visit the ever-popular Animal Nursery, see the wonders of the Side Show Alley, and get their face painted with the latest designs.

Those looking to get their rave on have their chance at the silent disco.

Pick your music, put on the headphones, and dance the time away in your own little bubble.

Comedian Sean Murphy and the Australian All Star Wrestlers will be performing for the crowds as they bask in the festival atmosphere.

The Young Farmers Challenge will be held in front of the grandstand at 6.30pm sharp, and is sure to draw men and women alike to compete in their groups of four.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the presentation of Leeton's Young Woman and Teen Showgirl.

Those crowned will go on to represent the area in the next Zone stage.

And of course, Friday wouldn't be complete without the grand fireworks display.

Saturday will have all that and more, with gates opening at 8am.