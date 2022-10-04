ART in all of its forms has also managed to transform and change and this was on show during the recent inFREQUENCY event in Leeton shire.
The inFREQUENCY tour brought together electronic musicians from the southeast and southwest for performances and workshops that showcase their different approaches.
The diverse line-up included Leeton's Jason Richardson and Griffith's Bernie Gray, as well as others from the South Coast.
A small group attended, with even the artists themselves learning from each other throughout the day.
Music was created via live coding, ideas shared and thoughts brought to life throughout the workshops and subsequent performances later in the evening.
"The live coding was amazing, it's an emerging concept ... I myself was interested to hear how quickly that process came together on the day," said Mr Richardson, who organised the event.
"It was quite interesting during the live performance to see the live coding happening in real life and the music being generated on the other side.
"It is a bit of a niche interest, but it's all starting to become more common. Projection mapping was another element of the weekend, it's what they use in Vivid in Sydney, it's also increasingly being used in Christmas light displays for projections.
"We did hope we would have a bit more interest, but we were happy with how it all went.
"We'll keep chipping away with it and holding events when we can."
The inFREQUENCY tour now moves on to Tanja on the South Coast in early November.
