TOP-CLASS products have long been produced in the MIA's foodbowl, with JBS Australia the latest brand to bring home the bacon.
JBS Australia's Riverina Angus claimed a gold medal at the recent Sydney Royal Fine Food Show for 2022, as well as a separate gold medal for its Thousand Guineas brand in the Branded Beef King Street Grain Fed class at the Royal Queensland Awards earlier in the year.
Since starting a little over 10 years ago, Riverina Angus continues to strengthen its award-winning reputation, with this year's accolade its 15th gold medal win.
Produced at JBS Australia's Yanco feedlot and verified under an internal JBS Angus program, Riverina Angus has a marble score of 2+, which has earned a global reputation for its award-winning quality, consistency and flavour.
JBS northern domestic premium programs manager Renae Taylor said these characteristics were prominent with judge's comments, making special mention to the flavour and consistent texture throughout the beef.
As part of the feedback, Ghanem Group's executive chef Jake Nicholson highlighted the consistent quality and flavour that presents in the Riverina Angus beef.
The Thousand Guineas brand is also making a name itself. It is produced from the highest-quality Shorthorn cattle, fed in the JBS southern feedlots and processed at the Yanco plant.
According to JBS, Thousand Guineas beef features at various leading venues across Australia.
JBS Australia is the largest meat and food processing company in Australia, with its Yanco plant a key component of its operations.
