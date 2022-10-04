A ST Francis College senior sporting side came extremely close to bringing home a state title recently.
The school's senior AFL girls team travelled to Canberra for the recent NSW/ACT School AFL finals series where they faced some solid opponents across three games.
While the college didn't manage a win, they were certainly close in each match, losing by just one point in one game and under two goals in their remaining hit outs.
"We were definitely in it, I think if a few things had have gone our way in a couple of the games we definitely would have won a couple of the matches," coach James Sullivan said.
"That's footy though and it was a good learning experience for the side.
"The girls all played really well, we just came up short."
While at the competition, the side took on St Francis Xavier College from Canberra, Mater Dei Wagga and St Catherine's School from Sydney.
In order to take part in the championships, the team had to compete at various other competitions to qualify.
Firstly, the senior girls team had to win the sub-regional competition for the MIA, which they did.
Following this they travelled to Lavington where they played winners of other sub-regional competitions from the Wagga area, Albury region and the western division.
The top two teams from there then qualify for the state championships.
"So because our region is pretty strong they allowed for two teams to qualify for the championships where we then had one team from Canberra and one from Sydney who had also qualified," Sullivan said.
"The standard of the competition was really good. I think the girls were disappointed not to pick up a win, but we were definitely in it and had our chances.
"The biggest difference between us and the rest now is these other sides are playing a bit more than we are.
"That game play is probably the biggest thing. Some of those girls from those sides are playing in weekly competitions."
The season isn't done just yet either, with the school's under 15s boys and girls also qualifying for the state finals for their age group.
These championship matches will be played next week in Canberra.
These teams have also had to go through a similar process to qualify for the state finals.
"Same kind of thing, we won the sub-regional in the boys and girls," Sullivan said.
"Then we went onto the next level. The boys won their division and the girls were the runners-up.
"It's a busy first week back at school after the holidays with the competition in Canberra.
"Hopefully we go alright."
The under 15s girls side is coached by Travis Doyle.
Sullivan said having three teams make the state finals for their age groups was quite an achievement for the school.
"The kids have worked really hard, so it's a credit to them as well," he said.
"Having the boys and the girls in Canberra, we'll go down all together and make sure we cheer each other on.
"It's definitely a good opportunity for the kids."
The state finals will be livestreamed for fans who can't attend the matches.
