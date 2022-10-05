THE Leeton Soldiers Bowls Club recently conducted its annual President's Day bowls tournament.
Teams from Coleambally, Darlington Point, Hillston, Griffith, Hay, Narrandera, Barellan, Whitton and Leeton's town and district taking part.
Unfortunately, president Len Eason's hand-picked team of club legends, including Greg Caffrey, Len Clare and Mark Lemon found the heavy greens not to their liking.
They recorded just the one win for the day.
It was left to the Greg Bowyer and Bill Mitchell-skipped sides to carry the flag for the Soldiers with Bowyer's team, consisting of Rob Graham and the Breed brothers John and Alan, being crowned the day's winners.
Mitchell's outfit, including Bill Watt, Alan Semmler and Larry Harrison were a very narrow one-point runner-up.
The club's mixed pairs championships have been completed, with Jan Munro and Greg Caffrey convincing 12-shot winners over a valiant Loraine McKellar and Ken Hillier.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Winning skippers in last Thursday's social bowls were Len Eason, Bob Day, Leo Plant and Dennis Dean with wrong biases on the day belonging to Ross Cantrell, Max McAliece and Steve Pauling.
The only resting toucher for the afternoon belonged to club stalwart Rob Graham.
Nominations for the club's triples championships are now being called, details can be obtained on the club's notice board.
Anyone wanting to take up the sport of lawns bowls can contact the club for more information.
