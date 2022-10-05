A COUCH fire caused a moment of concern for a mother and her child at a home in Barellan.
Police said the incident occurred on October 2, with the Barellan Rural Fire Service and Yenda Fire and Rescue NSW called to assist at the Wilga Street property.
The mother and her child managed to escape the home and call emergency services.
On arrival, emergency services found a couch burning inside a back room of the house.
They were able to put the fire out quickly by entering and removing the couch and, as a result, stopping it from spreading through other parts of the house.
Police said there was only minor smoke and fire damage at the house.
The circumstances surrounding the fire are under investigation, but police confirmed the cause was not being treated as suspicious.
Police also said despite the double demerit period for the October long weekend, it was a relatively quiet weekend in Leeton shire.
