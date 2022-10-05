LONG-TIME Yanco-Wamoon player Billy Ingram has taken out the club's best and fairest honour during a year of ups and downs for the club.
The club held its presentation night recently to honour players, club members and those who have assisted throughout the season on and off the field.
Around 80 people attended the evening, which was hosted by MC Glenn Preston. Ingram took out the top honour for first grade after another consistent year.
It was a tough season for first grade, as well as the league tag side. The under 16s were able to make the finals series, with all grades firmly focused on doing just that in 2023.
Players will now enjoy a well-earned break before pre-season training once again gets started. Anyone wanting to register their interest in playing with the Hawks next season should contact the club.
Manager's award: Dylan Ingram
Players' player: Billy Ingram
Most consistent (Freddy Robinson Memorial): Will Kelly
Most improved: Richard Dolan
Coach's award: Braith Schmetzer
Best and fairest: Billy Ingram
Manager's award: Brooke Smith and Betty Daudravuni
Players' player: Brittany Dolan
Most consistent: Caitlin Poulson
Most improved: Sammie McDonald
Coach's award: Libby Olrick and Biance Bourke
Best and fairest: Brittany Dolan
Team player: Jack Griffiths
Manager's award: Jack Lucas
Players' player: Jonah Allen
Most consistent: Jake Wynn
Most improved: Ollie Dunn
Coach's award: Will Holden
Best and fairest: Jake Wynn
Old boys junior clubperson of the year: Will Holden
Pud Taylor best prospect award: Jake Wynn
David Barnhill rookie of the year: Braith Schmetzer
Neville Wornes iron man award: Billy Ingram
Reg Clark Memorial best non-contracted player: Brenton George
Speed and agility award: Kane Hammond
Travo's golden boot award: Elwyn Ravu
