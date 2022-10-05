The Irrigator

Billy Ingram took out the best and fairest accolade for Yanco-Wamoon's first grade side in 2022

By Talia Pattison
October 5 2022
Some of the award winners from Yanco-Wamoon's recent presentation evening. Picture supplied

LONG-TIME Yanco-Wamoon player Billy Ingram has taken out the club's best and fairest honour during a year of ups and downs for the club.

