The Irrigator

Western Riverina remains on severe weather warning, says Bureau of Meteorology

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Large parts of the Riverina remain on alert for severe weather on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall expected for the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.