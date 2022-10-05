LEETON hospital's new nurse unit manager is aware of the challenges that are both present and ahead at the facility.
Michael Elder started in the role, which takes in the emergency department and acute ward, in July, saying one of his biggest goals is to retain and attract staff to the hospital.
Mr Elder originally hails from Scotland, but has worked in Australia for many years now, including in Sydney and, most recently, the Tiwi Islands.
"I worked in Corowa about 12 years ago and I liked the area, the lifestyle," he said. "The heat in the Northern Territory was getting a bit too much for me, so I decided to head back down this way.
"I really like it here. There's obviously been some challenges here.
"I'm definitely committed to seeing this place get up to the level of running it was in the past. I've been enjoying it so far. Everyone has been really friendly."
Mr Elder arrives right in the thick of upgrade work to the hospital's emergency department and other areas throughout the facility.
He was hopeful this too would help to attract staff in the future.
"That's really exciting as well, hopefully we can look at attracting and sustaining a solid workforce here," Mr Elder said.
"It's a bit challenging at the moment, but once it is all complete, it's going to be very exciting to have it all done."
While in the Tiwi Islands, Mr Elder was a remote area nurse, taking a break from leadership roles to "get his hands dirty".
"It was always in my plan to then move back to this region ... it's myself and my dog, so we love to get out and about and explore," he said.
"We're loving Leeton for that reason."
Mr Elder said taking on the role at the Leeton hospital had been rewarding so far, but said there was plenty of work to do and he has a long list of jobs on his "to-do" list that he is working his way through.
"Once we have a solid workforce, the rest should hopefully fall back into place," he said.
"Staffing has been a huge issue in healthcare across the board, not just here in Leeton, but I do know there is interest out there for people wanting to come here."
