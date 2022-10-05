The Good Old Days Festival in Barellan has returned with a bang after breaking a new single day attendance record following two years of COVID-related cancellations.
The festival was held between October 1 and 2 and featured over 10,000 spectators flocking to the Barellan showgrounds to witness one of Australia's largest gatherings of draught animals.
Over both days the country's most experienced teamsters showcased their horses, camels, bullocks, donkeys and goats hauling everything from water cart to wagon.
The event also featured the committee's own Bennett wagon being hauled by a parade of 23 Clydesdale and Australian Draught Horses.
This year's Good Old Days Festival also introduced the Perpetual Teamsters Trophy, which recognised the efforts of the draught animals and their contributions to Australia's pioneer heritage.
"The draught animals that worked the teams years ago deserve the recognition for the work they put into building Australia," said trophy presenter, Tim Peel.
Organisers said the day one bumper crowd managed to eat their way through 70 dozen pies, 1800 scones, and drink their way through the entire Moscato wine supply.
Day two featured a single furrow ploughing competition for the inaugural Norma Zingel Memorial Trophy, a log snigging contest, and the open men's sheaf toss, which featured a record-smashing performance by Jamberoo excavator operator Gavin Richardson.
Barellan Working Clydesdales secretary Fiona Kibble said the event was a huge success.
"The committee was blown away by the response from the general public to the event with people travelling from all corners of Australia, and represents a huge economic injection for our small town and regional economy," she said in a statement.
"We thank all visitors who put their hand up to help, our sponsors for this year, exhibitors plus the NSW government for funding allowing the event to grow."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
