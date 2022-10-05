The Irrigator

Barellan's Good Old Days Festival returned with a bang as thousands flocked to witness one of the nation's largest gatherings of draught animals

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 5 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:00pm
A procession of Clydesdale and Australian Draught Horses display their strength on day one of the Good Old Days Festival. Photo is contributed.

The Good Old Days Festival in Barellan has returned with a bang after breaking a new single day attendance record following two years of COVID-related cancellations.

