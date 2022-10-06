BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
The ornate cornices, curved walls, polished timber floorboards and high ceilings throughout add to the character and charm of this lovely home.
Move in ready or an investment property, this home is going to suit the first home buyers, investors and people just looking for a solid home.
Offering four generously-sized bedrooms with the master bedroom having a lovely modern ensuite and walk-in robe.
The central kitchen has all modern appliances, dishwasher, ample cupboard and bench space, with the dining area being adjacent to the kitchen.
The main loungeroom has gas heating with a lovely timber mantel, high ceilings, ceiling fans and it is located near the kitchen.
There is a second living room which is located at the rear of the home and near the master bedroom, which can be used as a parent's retreat.
The curved walls in the front bedroom, loungeroom and laundry are spectacular.
The laundry has had a renovation and it has ample bench and cupboard space and there is also a space for a second fridge as well.
The property has a drive through enclosed carport with automatic roller door, a small shed, outside toilet and a well fenced yard.
Extra features include solar panels, ducted evaporative air conditioning and gas heating.
