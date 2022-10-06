The Irrigator
Free

House of the Week: 15 Cherry Avenue, Leeton

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
October 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The property has a drive through enclosed carport with automatic roller door, a small shed, outside toilet and a well fenced yard. Pictures supplied

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.