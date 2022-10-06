Whitton's biggest garage sale is back on again

WHITTON'S big garage sale is back on again this month.
To be held on October 29, this is a great opportunity to have a spring clean of items that are no longer needed or useful, or an outlet to sell things you have created as a hobby or side hustle.
There are already a dozen participants registered, some will be holding their garage sale at their home address and some have booked a spot at Whitton Community Hall.
Spots are still available at the hall for stall holders.
Just call Whitton Post Office for more information if you want to be part of this event.
On the day a list of all addresses participating will be on a notice board out the front of the hall, as well as being advertised on Facebook.
It will be a good opportunity to come for a drive, hopefully pick up some bargains and maybe start some Christmas shopping.
Last Saturday Whitton had a hula hoop party in the park.
This was a free school holiday activity with thanks to Leeton Soldiers' ClubGRANT funding.
The children enjoyed hula hoop lessons, demonstrations, games and a short show by local performer, Dizzy Dilemma.
After enjoying platters of fruit, sandwiches, wraps and a drink, the children enjoyed some more games and free play.
The grant also covered the purchase of a colourful set of quality hoops that will be presented to Whitton-Murrami School next term.
The Whitton Bowling Club is hosting a spring racing carnival Cox Plate Day on October 22. Contact the club for details and tickets.
