The 2022 Leeton Show will be going ahead no matter what the weather brings

By Talia Pattison
October 6 2022 - 1:00am
Leeton Show Society secretary Janne Skewes and the rest of the committee have been busily preparing the showgrounds all week for the event. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE Leeton Show is all set for to make a splash - possibly quite literally - on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

