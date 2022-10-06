THE Leeton Show is all set for to make a splash - possibly quite literally - on Friday and Saturday this weekend.
The show will be going ahead rain, hail or shine, so residents have been invited to don their wet weather best and head out for a weekend of fun and entertainment.
Some components, particularly horse events may need to be cancelled if it is too heavy underfoot, but everything else is all set to go.
Judging has already taken place for some exhibits, the Showmen's Guild is all set up and ready to go when it comes to the rides and there's plenty to see and do when gates do open later this afternoon and tomorrow morning.
There is one main message the Leeton Show Society wants to get across to the community.
"The show is definitely on and happening ... we won't be cancelling," secretary Janne Skewes said.
"We can't control the weather unfortunately, but we can control the fun.
"We want everyone to come down and still have a good time. Enjoy it. Embrace it. Dress up in your wet weather gear and have fun.
"It will run no matter what. The only thing it may do is cut down on horse events if it becomes too unsafe for them."
Entries are still being taken apart from the art, handicraft and cooking sections, which have been judged.
"Everything is working really well ... our online tickets are looking good so far," Mrs Skewes said.
"It's been a busy week of preparing and getting everything in place, but we're ready to go."
Friday night will see the announcement of the young woman and teen showgirl awards, fireworks, Australian All-Star wrestlers, comedian Sean Murphy in action, rides, a silent disco and more.
Saturday's program is also jam-packed with the Hawkesbury working kelpies, more wrestling and comedy, reptile awareness displays, rides and the list goes on. Gates open at 3pm Friday and 8am on Saturday.
Keep an eye on the Leeton Show Society's Facebook page for more information.
