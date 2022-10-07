THERE was a lucky break in the weather last Thursday to allow for 10 bowlers to take to the greens for social matches at the L&D.
Playing a game of triples, Lorraine Mullins, Hilary Chambers and Joan Arnold were the drawn winners after defeating Patti Wakeman, Dot Semmler and Joan Arnold, who played a double lead).
Wakeman's team were one shot in front on the fourth end, but gave away seven on the next. This gave Mullins' team a boost and they went on to win 20-10.
In another game of triples Denise Naylor, Jean Leighton and Jan Fitzpatrick, also playing a double lead, defeated Elaine Sullivan, Lorraine Messner and Jan Fitzpatrick.
The lead changed hands several times and, on the tenth end, Sullivan's side was three shots in front.
However, Naylor's team quickly gained three, making the score even with one end to go.
Naylor's team, after winning three shots the last end, won the game 13-10.
Players should note the monthly meeting will be held after play on Thursday this week.
