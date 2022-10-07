A LEETON event is this month changing its name in a bid to attract even more people to take part.
parkrun is the name, but you don't have to run or be a runner to get involved in this free weekly five kilometre event, which takes place at 8am every Saturday morning in Leeton.
This month parkrun will become "parkwalk" with bright prink branding to capture the attention of residents who might think the event is not for them.
While walkers have always been welcome and celebrated at the 450 parkruns around Australia each Saturday, October is dedicated to encouraging even more people to walk.
More than 10 per cent of people who complete the 5k course at Aussie parkruns do so as walkers and the organisation is keen to significantly increase this number.
Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun volunteer Andrew Watson said it was a concept for everyone to enjoy.
"parkruns are social events where there is no time limit and people of all ages and abilities take part, including people pushing prams or with their dog on a short handheld lead," he said.
"It's all about getting involved in a way that is fun and comfortable for you.
"Walking is a great way of soaking up the parkrun atmosphere and chatting with people while being active.
"It's one of the best entry points into parkrun, especially for those who may be taking their first steps towards healthier and happier lifestyles."
In addition to the tail walkers, a new volunteer role of "parkwalker" is being introduced from the first Saturday in October.
These volunteers will wear a blue vest labelled "parkwalker", and their role will be to mix with other walkers and have a chat during the 5k walk.
"Walking at parkrun is a great way to meet new people too or you can walk with your family or friendship group," Mr Watson said.
"One of the great things about parkrun is you can never come last.
"Each week we have people who volunteer as tail walkers, who provide support and encouragement for walkers and are the last people to finish."
