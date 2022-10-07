A NATIONAL event is set to rev its engines in Leeton over the coming week.
The Early Ford V8 Club of NSW will be holding the organisation's national rally in Leeton, with cars and their owners expected to come from all over to participate.
Leeton was chosen as the host venue for the event after several members took part in the Australian Art Deco Festival Leeton and thought it was the perfect place to host the rally.
"We have a few members from Far North Queensland, who are driving their old Early Fords down to the rally on October 14 to 17," organiser Tanya Chalker-Holz said.
"They are taking the trip over six days.
"One driver from Canon Vale (north of Proserpine) is driving his 1937 Tourer.
"Sandy and Allan Horsford are coming from Proserpine in their 46 Mercury and meeting up with Errol and Gwen Leggett from Mackay and driving their 1941 Mercury.
"Errol is 87-years-old and Allan is 76.
"They will drive for two days before meeting up with the rest of their QLD club members across the border in Moree, before continuing on to Leeton."
The drive, which will total more than 2000 kilometres is a testament to the reliability of these Early Ford vehicles.
"Of course, not only are they dealing with vintage vehicles, but the rising cost of fuel (20 miles/gallon on a good flat run), but now dealing with flooded regions as they make their way to the national rally," Mrs Chalker-Holz said.
"The club is well prepared, with enough spares to rebuild another car if needed, not to mention, years of mechanical experience and a wealth of knowledge on the old 'flat-heads'.
"The Queensland Early Ford V8 Club have really got behind the national rally and are looking forward to visiting Leeton.
"In fact, most are staying on in the town well after the rally has ended."
Leeton shire residents will be able to see the cars up close and personal at the Leeton Showground on October 15, along with a general show and shine event with vehicles from several clubs around the region attending.
The rally will take in all of the sights and sounds of the Leeton area, providing a sizable boost to the shire's economy in the process.
