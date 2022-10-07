A RUGBY union field is where you'll find Leeton's Amie Fazekas feeling right at home.
The star player made a return to the Dianas this year, but has also enjoyed a strong representative season.
Last month she travelled to Goulburn to play in the 15s rugby union competition with the women's Brumbies country team.
Fazekas was selected for this side after playing for the Southern Inland Rugby Union women's 15s team in Wagga in June against the South Coast Monaro women's squad.
"(In Goulburn) we played against a strong Brumbies City team, but we came out on top, beating them 27-15," Fazekas said.
Following on from this Fazekas was selected in the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrels squad, along with 10 others from the Country Brumbies team.
They took the President's XV squad in Canberra at St Edmund's College recently.
While that match ended in a loss, Fazekas said the whole experience had allowed her to grow as a player.
"It was an incredible experience, I learned so much," she said.
"There's a lot I can bring back to club level when it comes to things like technique and training.
"I've been lucky enough to play a bit of 15s while I was playing in the Central West competition (women's SIRU play 10s), but it is a challenge.
"In a sense it's simpler because you know your job, you get your job and you do your job for the position you play."
Fazekas is known to be a versatile player on the field and her experience is one coaches often call on, switching her up in different roles.
She is also no stranger to representative rugby union having been selected in various teams over the years, including one that travelled to New Zealand to compete.
This year Fazekas not only played with the Dianas, but also the Narrandera Lizards, a side she helped claim women's rugby league premiership glory.
She also featured in the Group 20 versus Group Nine representative match recently.
Fazekas will also be playing in a special aqua rugby game coming up in Sydney soon.
"I'm grateful for all of the opportunities and to be able to bring what I learn back to a club level ... I've loved being back with the Dianas this season," she said.
