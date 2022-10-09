The Irrigator

AFL Riverina netball to trial rolling subs for 2023 A grade season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 9 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 4:41am
A grade netballers will no longer need to call a timeout to bring reserves onto the court as AFL Riverina trials rolling substitutions in 2023. Photo by Liam Warren

AFL Riverina will trial rolling substitutions in A grade netball competitions for the 2023 season.

