Following a wet start to the Leeton Show on Friday, day two brought dryer conditions, busy crowds and the crowning of the 2022 Junior Young Woman Competition winner.
Despite conditions still being soggy underfoot, Saturday brought dozens of attractions, including food, games, rides, animals and even some professional wrestling.
One of the most popular attractions was John's Reptile Awareness Displays, which teaches children the importance of staying safe around snakes and other reptiles.
Despite it being their first time at the Leeton Show, Tina Mostyn, who runs the reptile display with her husband John Mostyn, said it was great to see the community enjoying themselves after some difficult, recent years.
She also said she enjoyed seeing young people eager to learn about reptiles again.
"It's great to see the young and the young at heart," she said.
"Even if they have a fear of snakes, they have an interest in standing at a distance to have a look. They intrigue everyone."
It wasn't just the scaly friends which the kids were enjoying though. Mother of two, Monica Watts, said it was her two children's first time at the Leeton Show, as they enjoyed the games section.
"We didn't have a show for so long, but now it's here and they're having a great time," she said. "The little boy hasn't been on a ride yet because he's a bit scared, but the little girl is having a great time."
One of day two's biggest events was crowning the 2022 Junior Young Woman Competition winner, which was awarded to Breanne Witham, with Rosealie Reay as runner-up.
Other winners included Allie Petrie for Tinytots, Van Gregurke for Best Beau, and Aria Gregurke in the Sub-Junior division.
Competition judge Tamara Bartram, who was named Young Woman Competition winner on day one, echoed others in their delight to finally see the Leeton Show return.
"All the memories are flashing back. It's really good to see how many people have come out to enjoy it," Miss Bartram said.
"And the weather's also held off which is awesome."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
