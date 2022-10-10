The Irrigator
Day two of the Leeton Show saw dryer conditions, bigger crowds and the crowning of the Junior Young Woman award

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
October 10 2022 - 11:00pm
2022 Junior Young Woman Competition winner Breanne Witham (middle row, far right) is joined other junior division and senior division winners and runner-ups. Photo by Vincent Dwyer.

Following a wet start to the Leeton Show on Friday, day two brought dryer conditions, busy crowds and the crowning of the 2022 Junior Young Woman Competition winner.

