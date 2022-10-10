The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club's spring squash competition reaches halfway point in 2022

By The Irrigator
October 10 2022 - 2:00am
Nicole Onwuekwe prepares to play a forehand shot in her match against Will Lucas. Onwuekwe went on to win a close match 3-2. Picture supplied

THE Leeton Soldiers Club spring squash competition has reached the halfway mark.

