THE Leeton Soldiers Club spring squash competition has reached the halfway mark.
The match-of-the-week was fought out between Cadell Thompson and Callum Sheldrick with Thompson fighting back after being down 1-2 on games to win the last two games, 16-14, 17-15 and clinch a cliff-hanger.
On Monday Tony Naimo defeated Will Rawle 3-2 and Erin Draper finished strongly, winning the fifth game 15-5 to beat Ian Draper.
In a replay of the club championship, Cooper Boardman was again successful against Jacob Harrison, this time winning 3-1.
In matches decided in four games, Miranda Tait defeated Raith Henman, Isabel Thompson downed Simone Bruno, Adele Thompson was too good for Naomi Rawle, Jackson Bullivant beat Benji Roden and Katie McAliece edged out Jack Miller.
Victories were also recorded by Brianna Gray-Mills, Trev Whitby, Justin Mortlock and Jacob Mills.
In Tuesday's competition Col Thompson made a great comeback to defeat David Cross.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Thompson saved one match point in the third game and two match points in the fifth game and went on to claim victory by taking the fifth game 16-14.
Will Knight lost the first two games to Riley Philpott, but recovered to win 3-2.
Maanu Alexander defeated Jack Oo in four and Adrian Sheldrick downed Ryan Mahalm by the same margin.
Erin Draper had a 3-1 win over Harry Askew.
In other matches, victories went to John Saddler, Alec Tait, Zac Fairweather, Brendon Looby, Chris Newman and Jacob Mills.
Thursday's competition had Zac Fairweather win a hard-fought five game contest against Brodie Lashbrook. Nicole Onwuekwe edged out Will Lucas 3-2 in another close match.
In matches decided in four games Brian O'Leary was too good for Bryan Shepley, Nick Croucamp finished strongly to overcome Declan Ryan, Will Gray-Mills beat Will Knight, Anthony Iannelli outlasted David Cross, and Dom Fiumara defeated Ruby Miller.
Angelo Fiumara finished well to claim a very tight match against Alayna Croucamp 16-14, 14-16, 16-14, 15-7. Convincing wins went to Garry Walker, Will Nardi, Kai Gearing and Charmaine Lee.
