WITH the exception of the crazy weather, how good is spring?
After a quiet couple of years, it is good to see events to return. Leeton Business Chamber is hosting networking drinks on Thursday, October 13 at 6pm at Cucina Della Nonna. We welcome all members and anyone who might be considering becoming a member to attend.
This is a great chance to catch-up in a casual setting to chat business or anything you like. This a free event with food and a complimentary drink for all who attend.
The Murray-Riverina Regional Business Awards will be held at the Whitton Malt House on October 21. We are excited to see some outstanding local businesses in the mix.
Congratulations to Haus of Vitality and Mahalm Equine Agistment who are both finalists in the "outstanding start up" category. SunRice is a finalist in the "excellence in sustainability" category, while JumpStart are finalists in the "outstanding community organisation" category. We look forward to cheering you all on.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We are also excited to see the Leeton Chill and Grill back on our calendar - lock in the afternoon of October 22 for good food, great music and kids entertainment.
By now most of you would have met our executive assistant/jack-of-all-trades Bobbie Pannowitz.
Bobbie has had an extremely busy year with the chamber, but if you haven't seen her of late don't worry, she's been working on an exciting digital platform which is a joint initiative of Leeton Business Chamber, Leeton Shire Council and Leeton Connect.
Bobbie is in the final stages of collecting data, photographs and much more so that we can launch the site towards the end of the year. Watch this space.
Lastly, both the chamber and council were successful with a grant application to hold an event for Small Business Month 2022 on November 24 at the malt house. Keep an eye on social media pages for more details on this free event soon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.