AS THE old saying goes "the show must go on" and that it did in Leeton over the weekend.
Heavy rain was a mainstay in Leeton shire last week, but it was no match for a favourite event, which returned with a bang on Friday and Saturday.
The Leeton Show's gates were thrown open on Friday afternoon just as the clouds parted and the sun shone down.
Residents and visitors piled into a muddy Leeton Showground, but the conditions only added to the festive mood in the air.
Pavilions were jam-packed with entries featuring arts and crafts, flowers, quilts and more.
An animal nursery was a hit with both young and old, sideshow alley was the place to be with all kinds of rides for the thrill-seekers and the Young Farmers Challenhe provided laughs for both spectators and participants alike.
The wet weather did claim the horse events, which were cancelled on Friday due to safety concerns.
However, on the whole the Leeton Show Society was thrilled with how the event went.
Prior to the weekend, the last Leeton Show was held back in 2019.
"We haven't gotten the official gate numbers yet, but we were really happy with the number of people who came through," society secretary Janne Skewes said.
"Thankfully the weather held out for most of Friday afternoon and evening, it poured down after our official ceremony, but it didn't seem to stop the fun. It was great to see so many people there enjoying themselves.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"That's why we hold this event and that's why it was so great to see everyone having a good time." The fireworks display was described as the "best yet" by spectators.
Saturday was also popular with crowds, who enjoyed similar activities to Friday evening, including a silent disco and laughs from a comedian.
Adding to the occasion was the announcement of the Young Women Competition winner in Tamara Bartram, with Katelyn Mills the runner-up.
Adele Thompson was the Miss Teen winner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.