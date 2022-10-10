The Irrigator

Tamara Bartram wins the 2022 Young Woman Competition during Leeton Show

By Talia Pattison
October 10 2022 - 4:00am
Young Woman Competition winner Tamara Bartram (left) and runner-up Katelyn Mills. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE nerves were pumping for Tamara Bartram just before she was announced as Leeton's Young Woman Competition.

