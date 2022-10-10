THE nerves were pumping for Tamara Bartram just before she was announced as Leeton's Young Woman Competition.
Miss Bartram claimed the title on Friday night during the official opening ceremony of the Leeton Show and said she was thrilled with the honour.
Once known as the Leeton Showgirl competition, the initiative's name change hopes to bring the event more in line with today's day and age.
Miss Bartram was one of three entrants in 2022, with Savannah Lloyd also participating, along with Katelyn Mills, who was named the runner-up.
"I was so nervous before the announcement, the adrenalin was definitely pumping," Miss Bartram said.
"It was so surreal. I couldn't believe that I had won.
"Standing next to such wonderful girls, I feel really privileged to be the one who gets to represent our town."
Miss Bartram will now go on to the zone finals of the competition, which will be held in February.
She said taking part in the competition was something she had always contemplated doing and decided 2022 was the right time to do so.
Next year is shaping up to be a busy one for Miss Bartram, who will be setting off for university studies as well.
"I'm excited by the opportunity to represent at the zone final," she said.
"It's a really big honour and something I don't take lightly."
Miss Bartram is no stranger to representing her community, having participated in the 2020 Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest, where she was named the Highest Fundraiser.
