THE Leeton Show returned with a definite bang on October 7 and 8, with residents and visitors enjoying the chance to once again revel in all that was on offer.
From pavilion entries and displays, an animal nursery and stalls featuring businesses and community groups to iconic show rides, fireworks crackling across the evening sky, comedian shows, silent discos and so much more, the event made its return in fine style.
The Leeton Show Society had more than just the usual details to deal with in the lead up with Mother Nature adding in some extra stress with bucket loads of rainfall in the lead up.
Thankfully the weather cleared on Friday afternoon to allow for residents to stream through the gates and the show to get underway.
A heavy shower later in the night did little to deter the crowd, with Saturday's attendees also enjoying all that was on offer.
The show society has thanked the community for its support and promises it will be back with another spectacular event in 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.