A SWATHE of Leeton shire residents can hold their heads high knowing they have given their all to protecting their community.
Dozens of Rural Fire Service members from Leeton shire were recognised by the organisation for their many years of service, including several who have volunteered for 50 years or more.
Tom Knagge from the Gogeldrie branch has racked up 52 years of service, with Peter Middleton, Peter Hehir and Barry Hehir following close behind with 51 years of volunteering with the RFS and their respective brigades in Leeton shire.
John Lenehan was another recognised for reaching the 50-year mark of service.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"These members do not volunteer their time for the accolades, however these medals are a proud acknowledgement of the commitment shown by these individuals over the years," Chief Superintendent Kelwyn White said.
"I know the community is thankful for the world-class level of fire protection and assistance afforded to them by volunteers across the MIA district.
"I personally extend my gratitude to all of our dedicated firefighters for their continued service."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.