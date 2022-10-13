BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Set on five acres, this residence provides the ultimate family sanctuary designed for people who just want the extra space with plenty of room to enjoy.
This property would suit someone with horses, or someone seeking a fantastic lifestyle block.
"With such a great location approximately five kilometres from the town centre, I am sure this home will appeal to many buyers," selling agent Julie Valenzisi said.
This four-bedroom brick home has two living areas, with a generously sized open plan living room consisting of a renovated kitchen with a large walk-in pantry, dining area and family room.
A separate, carpeted lounge room near the front of the home has a wood heater. There are good sized bedrooms and living spaces, with the main bedroom featuring a generous ensuite and a walk-in robe.
Entertaining won't be a problem in this home, with an outdoor entertainment room attached to the lock-up single garage.
The extras include a colorbond shed with its own hot water system, sink and power.
There are fenced paddocks, a chook pen, pig yards, two large water tanks, ducted evaporative, ducted gas heating, infinity gas hot water system, solar system and nine megalitres of High Security irrigation water.
